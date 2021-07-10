Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) to Hold

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

