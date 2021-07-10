Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41. Franchise Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

