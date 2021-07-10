Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Sell

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

INTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

INTZ opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.02. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. Analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

