Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Sell

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

MANT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

