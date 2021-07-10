Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

