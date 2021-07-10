Zacks Investment Research Downgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been struggling with weak advertising revenues for a while. Total advertising revenues slumped 35.1% during third-quarter fiscal 2021. Advertising revenues fell across the Dow Jones and News Media units due to sluggish print advertising volumes as well as transition to digital advertising. Reduced demand and lower print volumes amid the pandemic has also taken a toll on advertising revenues. The company’s commercial subscription revenues at Subscription Video Services segment are likely to keep bearing the brunt of restricted clubs and pubs operations along with reduced hotel occupancy across Australia on account of limitations on travel amid the pandemic. These apart, rising employee-related costs are a worry for the company.”

Get News alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded News from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.52 on Friday. News has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on News (NWSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.