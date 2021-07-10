Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Sell

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.