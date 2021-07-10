Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

