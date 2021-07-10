Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

