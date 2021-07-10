Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Hold

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

