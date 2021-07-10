Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth $292,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.