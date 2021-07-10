Zacks Investment Research Lowers Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

