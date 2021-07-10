Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

