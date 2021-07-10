Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Hold

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NREF opened at $20.43 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

