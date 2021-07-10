Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXBDF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.