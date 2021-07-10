Zacks Investment Research Lowers PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

PolyPid stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

