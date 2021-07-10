Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Get Applied UV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.69. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied UV (AUVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.