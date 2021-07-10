Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Buy

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

FBRX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

