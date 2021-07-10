Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

