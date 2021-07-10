Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to “Hold”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,647,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

