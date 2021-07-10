Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) to “Buy”

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

MPLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of MPLN opened at $7.21 on Friday. MultiPlan has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 29.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 68.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

