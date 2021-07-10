Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) to Hold

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.62%. Analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

