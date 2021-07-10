Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to “Hold”

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of KIDS opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.