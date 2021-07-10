Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218. 19.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 593,188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.