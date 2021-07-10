Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to “Hold”

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $275,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

