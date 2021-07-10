Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.73. 158,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,335. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $504.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

