Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $303,745.47 and approximately $63,531.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00162011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,654.08 or 0.99646795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00933215 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

