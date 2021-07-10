Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.10

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Zero has a market cap of $1.07 million and $14,734.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00324601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00175217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,217,479 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

