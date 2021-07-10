Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

