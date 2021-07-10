ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,636,503.86 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 108,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $5,636,503.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1,316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

