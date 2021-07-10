ZumCoin Trading 28.8% Lower This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $666,749.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

