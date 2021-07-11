-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. 36,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.35. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.