-$0.02 EPS Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Snap reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,927,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock valued at $261,815,984.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

