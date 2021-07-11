$0.05 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.