-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SAIL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 698,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,832. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

