-$0.08 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Yatra Online by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,789. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

