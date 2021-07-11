$0.10 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.33. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 768,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 1,501,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

