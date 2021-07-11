-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

