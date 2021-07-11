$0.33 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.40. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. 216,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.61. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.