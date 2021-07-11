$0.41 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.48 on Friday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.