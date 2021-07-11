$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

