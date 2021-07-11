-$0.59 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.38). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $148.50 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.18.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.