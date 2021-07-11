-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.60). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNP opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

