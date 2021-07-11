$0.88 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

