$0.88 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EGRX opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
