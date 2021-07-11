$0.98 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.02. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 201.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

