$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,380. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.84 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

