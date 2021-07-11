$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. 829,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Mariner LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.