$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Illumina reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.80. The stock had a trading volume of 629,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,175. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

