113,630 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 113,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $34.90 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBT. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

