$14.11 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $14.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.08 million to $16.40 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $73.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $77.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $156.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 1,821,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,832. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ViewRay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ViewRay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.